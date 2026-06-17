The US government can shut off access to AI at will. What does this mean for Australia?
By Bernadette Hyland-Wood, Research Fellow, Digital Media Research Centre, Queensland University of Technology
Dimitri Perrin, Head of School (Computer Science) and Co-Director (Centre for Data Science), Queensland University of Technology
Michael Guihot, Associate professor, Queensland University of Technology
Last Friday, US-based artificial intelligence (AI) company Anthropic received an “export control” directive from its government. The company was told it must block access to two of its most capable models, Fable and Mythos, for all foreign nationals.
Within hours, Anthropic shut down access to the models for users everywhere in the world, including researchers,…
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- Wednesday, June 17, 2026