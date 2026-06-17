Levels of ‘forever chemicals’ in dolphins and whales are rising globally
By Katharina J. Peters, Lecturer in Biological Sciences, University of Wollongong
Frédérik Saltré, Senior Lecturer in Ecology and Biogeography, University of Technology Sydney; Australian Museum
Karen Stockin, Professor of Marine Ecology, Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa – Massey University
Nowhere is safe from forever chemical pollution – not even the middle of the ocean. PFAS levels are on the rise in the world’s whales and dolphins.
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- Wednesday, June 17, 2026