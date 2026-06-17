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If aliens landed on Earth tomorrow, what would they eat?

By José Miguel Soriano del Castillo, Catedrático de Nutrición y Bromatología del Departamento de Medicina Preventiva y Salud Pública, Universitat de València
With the release of Disclosure Day, Steven Spielberg’s new film about aliens, a question as old as science fiction itself resurfaces: if aliens were to arrive on Earth, would they come to conquer us, to study us… or perhaps to eat?

We must begin here with a word of caution. There is no scientific evidence that extraterrestrial beings have visited…The Conversation


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