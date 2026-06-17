Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US-Iran deal should see oil and LNG begin to flow again… slowly

By Kevin Morrison, Industry Fellow, Institute for Sustainable Futures, University of Technology Sydney
Trump urged ships to return to the Strait of Hormuz and “let the oil flow”. But it’s not that straightforward.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Tyra Banks is suing Netflix for defamation. The odds are against her
~ The over-50s are most likely to overdose. Here’s how older people use drugs
~ Childcare workers have been guaranteed a pay bump. What’s the fine print?
~ East Jerusalem: Israel Escalating Home Demolitions, Evictions
~ France: Discriminatory Police Fines Trap Youth in Debt
~ The rights left behind: The future of LGBTQI+ organizing in post-uprising Bangladesh
~ The RBA holds interest rates steady, but warns another hike is possible if inflation stays high
~ After a coaching masterclass against Turkey, can the Socceroos shock the US and Paraguay?
~ Russia’s strike on centuries-old Ukrainian monastery complex reveals its growing desperation
~ The 5 best films from this year’s (outstanding) Sydney Film Festival
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter