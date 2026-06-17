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Human Rights Observatory

Childcare workers have been guaranteed a pay bump. What’s the fine print?

By Erin Harper, Lecturer, School of Education and Social Work, University of Sydney
The federal government has set aside $3.6 billion over the next two years for early educator pay. But what happens after that is not yet clear.The Conversation


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