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Human Rights Observatory

East Jerusalem: Israel Escalating Home Demolitions, Evictions

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A Palestinian man looks on as an excavator clears the rubble of homes demolished by Israeli authorities in the Silwan neighborhood of east Jerusalem, May 19, 2026. © 2026 Mahmoud Illean/AP Photo (Beirut) – Israeli authorities are accelerating home demolitions and forced evictions of Palestinian residents in the Silwan district of occupied East Jerusalem, Human Rights Watch said today. The forcible deportation or transfer of the population of an occupiedterritory within or outside the territory, unless justified on a temporary basis for the protection of the population…


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