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Human Rights Observatory

France: Discriminatory Police Fines Trap Youth in Debt

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A mother faces her sons’ unpaid fine debt of tens of thousands of euros resulting from dozens of fines they received throughout their childhood, Paris, France, June 2026. © 2026 Souleymane Fofana (Commeas) French police issue on-the-spot fines for alleged public disturbance offenses to harass boys and young men perceived as Black, Arab, or North African and evict them from public space in their own neighborhoods.Children and young men have received fines that can grow to tens of thousands of euros, causing immense economic hardship, and social and economic exclusion.France…


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