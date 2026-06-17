NZ’s health spending isn’t enough for current, let alone future needs – we’ve calculated the shortfall
By Tim Tenbensel, Professor of Health Policy, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Bill Rosenberg, Visiting Scholar in Economics, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Jacqueline Cumming, Professor of Health Policy and Management, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Paula Lorgelly, Professor of Health Economics, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Among 16 comparable countries, no other country has shrunk its public health expenditure as a percentage of GDP to the extent New Zealand has.
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- Tuesday, June 16, 2026