Latest polls still have One Nation leading on primary votes, but not gaining
By Adrian Beaumont, Election Analyst (Psephologist) at The Conversation; and Honorary Associate, School of Mathematics and Statistics, The University of Melbourne
Since the May 12 federal budget, every poll has had One Nation gaining when measured against the last issue of that poll. While they’re still leading on primary votes in the YouGov and Morgan polls, One Nation was down one point in YouGov and steady in Morgan.
Polls since the budget also had continuing drops for Labor. Labor’s support was steady in YouGov and up two points in Morgan, with the overall vote for One Nation and the Coalition steady at 49% in YouGov and down 0.5 points to 46.5% in Morgan.
This article also includes Resolve polls from Victoria (Labor struggling)…
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- Tuesday, June 16, 2026