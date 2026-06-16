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Human Rights Observatory

Research is Not a Crime

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Min Zin. © Private The recent arrest of a prominent political analyst on Myanmar visiting China demonstrates Beijing’s intensifying intolerance of any independent voices or viewpoints not to their liking.On June 3, Chinese authorities reportedly detained Min Zin, a US citizen from Myanmar and the executive director of the Institute for Strategy and Policy-Myanmar, as he flew into Yunnan province for meetings at the invitation of an academic institution. The Chinese Foreign Ministry confirmed the arrest, stating that Min Zin had engaged in “espionage…


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