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What is education for? Why new Korean drama Teach You a Lesson is topping the charts

By Yanyan Hong, Adjunct Fellow in Communication, Media and Film Studies, Adelaide University
Within a week of its release, Netflix’s new Korean drama Teach You a Lesson, directed by Hong Jong-chan, topped the platform’s global non-English rankings for the week of June 1-7.

Adapted from the popular webtoon Get Schooled (2020), the 10-episode series about a government-backed vigilante unit trying to fix the wrongs in schools has quickly become a highly…The Conversation


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