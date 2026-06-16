800 visits to a suburban park: inside an epic 40-year birdwatching quest
By Michael Anthony Connor, Honorary Senior Fellow, The University of Melbourne
Andrew Bennett, Emeritus Professor in Ecology, La Trobe University
Birdwatching is one of the most common and popular ways people experience nature. But it’s not often that even the most enthusiastic birdwatcher returns to the same place more than 800 times to witness the changes over four decades.
In a recent paper, we documented 40 years of change in the bird life of a suburban park in Melbourne. Long-term studies such as this, often by citizen scientists, play a vital role in understanding the extent and nature of transitions in bird populations and their implications.
Australians…
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- Tuesday, June 16, 2026