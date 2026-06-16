Artificial intelligence raises profound moral questions — for all of humanity to answer
By Emmanuelle Vaast, Professor of Information Systems, McGill University
Renée Sieber, Associate Professor, Department of Geography, McGill University
Will you be flagged at the border? Will your mortgage application be approved? During wartime, whose neighbourhood would a weapon system target? These are moral choices — about harm and fairness — and they used to be made by people.
Now moral choices like these are made by artificial intelligence (AI) and by the companies developing it. Not government, not the public, but corporations.
Chris Olah, co-founder of the AI company Anthropic and a self-described atheist, recently sat beside Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican and said…
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- Tuesday, June 16, 2026