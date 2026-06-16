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Human Rights Observatory

Syrian Government Pledges Protection for Children with Disabilities

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A girl walks to school at an Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in the northwestern Idlib province in Syria, near the Bab al-Hawa border crossing with Turkey, on January 6, 2023. © 2023 Rami al Sayed/AFP via Getty Images Syria’s 14-year conflict destroyed vast swathes of the country and killed hundreds of thousands, but it also left behind over 1.5 million Syrians with war-caused disabilities.Syria’s minister of social affairs, Hind Kabawat, acknowledged this dire situation on June 9 at a UN meeting on the rights of persons with disabilities in New…


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