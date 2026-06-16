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Human Rights Observatory

Ecuador: Prosecutor Shot and Killed

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Offices of the Attorney General’s Office in Manta, Ecuador, January 29, 2024. © 2024 API Ariel OCHOA (Washington, DC) – A prosecutor in the Ecuadorian coastal city of Manta was shot and killed on June 14, 2026, the most recent in a series of killings of judicial officials in Ecuador, Human Rights Watch said today. Gloria Alexandra Bravo Cedeño is the third prosecutor to be killed in Manta since 2022. Ecuadorian authorities should ensure a prompt, credible, and impartial investigation into the death of the prosecutor and take urgent measures to protect judicial…


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