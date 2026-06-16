Prediction markets are opening many new opportunities for unregulated insider trading and unethical bets – in the name of making a game out of politics
By Matt Motta, Associate Professor of Health Law, Policy and Management, Boston University
Robert Ralston, Lecturer in Political Science and International Studies, University of Birmingham
The rapidly growing popularity of prediction markets is sparking worries about the markets’ effects on US politics, where campaign staff has bet on its candidate’s electoral performance.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, June 16, 2026