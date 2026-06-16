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Microplastics are everywhere in Pennsylvania’s water – but the tide may be turning

By Nathaniel Warner, Associate Professor of Environmental Engineering, Penn State
Lisa Emili, Associate Professor of Physical Geography and Environmental Studies, Penn State
Raymond Najjar, Professor of Oceanography, Penn State
Researchers have long known that plastic pollution reaches the ocean. But how much plastic is trapped, and where, before it reaches the ocean is far less understood.

As professors of environmental engineering, geography and environmental studies, and oceanography at Penn State, we recently…The Conversation


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