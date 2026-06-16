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Western troops have been expelled from Africa’s Sahel – so why are Italy’s Carabinieri still there?

By Kaitlyn Rabe, Lecturer in Geopolitics, The Ohio State University
Western forces have largely beat a hasty retreat from Africa’s coup-prone Sahel region in recent years.

In 2022, French forces departed Mali as insurgents made incursions into the capital, Bamako. A United Nations peacekeeping mission also left, with the security void filled by Russian…The Conversation


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