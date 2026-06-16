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Human Rights Observatory

Beyond the waiting list: the real challenges facing the Welsh NHS

By Dylan Wyn Jones, Lecturer in Biomedical Science, Bangor University
For someone waiting for a hip replacement, the NHS waiting list is not an abstract policy problem. It is the difference between walking to the shops or staying indoors, sleeping through the night or waking in pain, returning to work or putting life on hold.

Across Wales, there are signs that some long waits are finally beginning to move in the right direction. More people are getting through the system for planned operations, tests and appointments. But that is only part of the story. The parts of the NHS people rely on when they are frightened, seriously ill, or waiting for cancer…The Conversation


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