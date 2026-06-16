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Human Rights Observatory

US Agriculture Bill Cuts Vital Nutrition Aid

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A woman and her daughter in Revere, Massachusetts, US, December 11, 2020. © 2020 Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe via Getty Images On June 4, the United States House of Representatives passed the 2027 agriculture appropriations bill. If enacted in its current state, the bill would cut US$200 million from the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) compared to 2026. The reduction would hit fruit and vegetable benefits for 5.4 million pregnant and postpartum women and young children, disproportionately affecting low-income families…


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