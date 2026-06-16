Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

European Parliament Presses for Action to End Transnational Repression

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The European Parliament chamber in Strasbourg, France, February 11, 2026. © 2026 Serge Tenani/Hans Lucas via Reuters The European Parliament in Strasbourg adopted on June 16 its second motion in a year pressing European Union institutions and governments to address transnational repression.Transnational repression encompasses violations used by states to target, silence, or intimidate critics, particularly nationals and former nationals, who are outside their borders and beyond their territorial jurisdictions. In its worst forms, transnational repression includes…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Will ‘ordinariness’ be enough to swing the result in Makerfield?
~ Europe wants to limit its reliance on foreign tech – but funding is limited and the proposed rules are weak
~ David Hockney’s success is a testament to a Britain that supported working-class artists – the same cannot be said today
~ Our eyes age too: Here’s how to reduce the risks of four common eye conditions
~ CAR: Long-awaited trial of former president Bozizé for war crimes and crimes against humanity tarnished by his absence
~ The rights left behind: The future of LGBTQI+ organizing in post-uprising Bangladesh
~ The RBA holds interest rates steady, but warns another hike is possible if inflation stays high
~ After a coaching masterclass against Turkey, can the Socceroos shock the US and Paraguay?
~ Russia’s strike on centuries-old Ukrainian monastery complex reveals its growing desperation
~ The 5 best films from this year’s (outstanding) Sydney Film Festival
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter