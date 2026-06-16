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Human Rights Observatory

Will ‘ordinariness’ be enough to swing the result in Makerfield?

By Darren Lilleker, Professor of Political Communication, Bournemouth University
Authenticity and the performance of ordinariness are increasingly attractive elements of a political candidate’s brand. Social media particularly can be a space to present the “no-filter self” using more casual language, posting images and videos of everyday situations and using emojis or memes – just like the average person would.

In terms of authenticity, at election times, being ordinary, approachable and in touchThe Conversation


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