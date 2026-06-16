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Our eyes age too: Here’s how to reduce the risks of four common eye conditions

By Langis Michaud, Professeur Titulaire. École d'optométrie. Expertise en santé oculaire et usage des lentilles cornéennes spécialisées, Université de Montréal
Aging plays a significant role in the development of conditions that can lead to blindness. However, most of these can be prevented or delayed.The Conversation


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