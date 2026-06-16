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The 5 best films from this year’s (outstanding) Sydney Film Festival

By Ari Mattes, Lecturer in Communications and Media, University of Notre Dame Australia
Our expert watched some 40 films from this year’s line-up, and nearly all of them – apart from one dud – were excellent.The Conversation


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