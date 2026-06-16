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Odour-resistant and soft on the skin: the science of merino wool explained

By Carolina Quintero Rodriguez, Senior Lecturer and Program Manager, Bachelor of Fashion (Enterprise) program, RMIT University
Merino wool is a smart choice for both cold and warm weather. But exactly why is it such a good material?The Conversation


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