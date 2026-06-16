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Human Rights Observatory

Have we lost our appetite for meat and dairy alternatives?

By Milena Bojovic, Lecturer in Sustainability and Environment, University of Technology Sydney
Our supermarket shelves are lined with meat and dairy products, ranging from cheese to milk and minced beef.

The average Australian consumes more than 22 kilograms of meat and 90 kilograms of dairy each year.

But over the…The Conversation


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