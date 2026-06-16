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Human Rights Observatory

EU Should Build on Hungary’s Recommitment to ICC

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands, April 30, 2024. © 2024 Peter Dejong/AP Photo With Hungary's reversal of its decision to leave the International Criminal Court (ICC), the European Union has an opportunity to extend the significance of this moment for international justice well beyond Budapest. EU leaders should state clearly and with one voice in the conclusion of the upcoming June 18-19 European Council meeting that their support for international justice and the ICC is consistent and unwavering.References to the ICC in European Council conclusions,…


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