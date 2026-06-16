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How younger Australians are reshaping the future of news

By Sora Park, Professor of Communication, News & Media Research Centre, University of Canberra
Janet Fulton, Research Fellow, News & Media Research Centre, University of Canberra
Jee Young Lee, Lecturer, News & Media Research Centre, University of Canberra
Kieran McGuinness, Postdoctoral Fellow, News & Media Research Centre, University of Canberra
They are more engaged in news and more willing to pay for it – and they do so primarily through social media.The Conversation


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