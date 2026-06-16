The world agreed to protect 30% of the ocean by 2030 – but marine protection can’t be judged by area alone
By Kirsten Grorud-Colvert, Associate Professor of Integrative Biology, Oregon State University
Ana K. Spalding, Director of the Adrienne Arsht Community-Based Resilience Solutions Initiative & Staff Scientist at the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute, Smithsonian Institution
So far, about 10% of the ocean has formal protection as countries work toward the 30x30 goal, but many areas are still protected on paper only.
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- Monday, June 15, 2026