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Human Rights Observatory

Global: Young voices on social media bans

By Amnesty International
Ahmed Dhman – 20-year-old student activist from Morocco.  What do you think about the idea of banning young people from social media?  I think that’s a very controversial idea because when we’re saying we ban children and young people from social media, it’s like treating them like they’re incapable of complexity. It’s ironic, because we’re in a world where young people are expected to deal with economic crisis, political instability, but not social media.  What should […] The post Global: Young voices on social media bans appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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