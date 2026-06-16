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Human Rights Observatory

UK Court Upholds ‘Terrorism’ Ban on Palestine Action

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Protesters gather outside the Royal Courts of Justice on the Strand listening to the judge's statement, London, UK, June 15, 2026. © 2026 Tom Jeffreys/Press Association via AP Photo On June 15, the Court of Appeal in London upheld the United Kingdom government’s decision to proscribe Palestine Action as a terrorist group. This damaging ruling, which overturns an earlier High Court decision against the government, will likely further inhibit the right to protest in the UK and globally.Palestine Action was established in 2020 as a “direct action” protest group to oppose…


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