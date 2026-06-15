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4 steps you can take to avoid ‘perceived scarcity’ and prevent food waste

By Bonnie Simpson, Professor in Consumer Behaviour, Western University
Katherine White, Professor and Academic Director of the Dhillon Centre for Business Ethics, University of British Columbia
Rhiannon M. Mesler, Associate Professor, Dhillon School of Business, University of Lethbridge
The grocery store is a busy place, full of signs and signals that we may or may not always notice. Picture yourself in your usual store: do your eyes get drawn to a “limited quantities” sign or a “buy now before it’s gone” promotion?

Do you ever toss an extra item into your cart because of it? The reality is, you probably didn’t need that extra item, and a week later, half of it has ended up in the garbage. This isn’t just poor planning; it reflects a psychological trigger that most of us don’t realize is shaping our behaviour — and retailers use it widely.

Food waste continues…The Conversation


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