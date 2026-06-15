Why the US World Cup chants are being mocked – and what makes a great one
By Brendon Hyndman, Associate Professor of Education, Charles Sturt University
Tom Hartley, Lecturer in Health and Physical Education, University of Tasmania
Vaughan Cruickshank, Senior Lecturer in Health and Physical Education, University of Tasmania
From the cringey ‘U-S-A!’ to the iconic ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’, the battle for soccer’s top prize starts in the stands.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, June 15, 2026