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How simple changes to Australia’s skilled migration program could add billions a year to the economy

By Robert Breunig, Professor of Economics and Director, Tax and Transfer Policy Institute, Crawford School of Public Policy, Australian National University
Peter Varela, Research Fellow, Tax and Transfer Policy Institute, Crawford School of Public Policy, Australian National University
Australia’s migration debate is typically framed in terms of how much to cut. But there is a smarter way to screen migrants than our current outdated system.The Conversation


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