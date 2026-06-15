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Human Rights Observatory

Niger Strips Exiled Opposition Leader of Nationality

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Mayra Djibrine, May 9, 2026, in Brussels, Belgium. © Private Niger’s junta leader, Gen. Abdourahamane Tiani, signed on June 11 a decree provisionally stripping Nigerien nationality from Mariama Djibrine, a leading opposition figure living in exile. The measure is based on a 2024 order that created a national database of people suspected of terrorism.Authorities accuse Djibrine of disseminating “information likely to disturb public order, inciting revolt, and colluding with a foreign power.” The accusations come amid an escalating crackdown on dissent…


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