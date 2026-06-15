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What early modern literature can teach us about neurodivergence

By Laura Seymour, Senior Lecturer in English Literature and Wellcome Trust Career Development Fellow, Swansea University
Does it seem as though more people are coming out as neurodivergent these days?

Perhaps you’ve heard complaints that social media – particularly TikTok – is driving a trend. Or maybe you’ve encountered the suggestion that neurodivergence has somehow become fashionable, a label people adopt for attention, status or belonging.

For


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