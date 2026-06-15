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Pianist Abdullah Ibrahim crafted a magnificent new culture for South Africa

By Henning Melber, Extraordinary Professor, Department of Political Sciences, University of Pretoria
Adolph Johannes Brand was born on 9 October 1934 in Cape Town. He would become better known as Dollar Brand and then Abdullah Ibrahim, an artist of mixed ethnic descent who personified the city’s multiculturalism and represented it on the world’s stages.

He went to school in District Six, a municipal inner city area with residents of diverse backgrounds. Due to the enforcement of apartheid it was declared a “white area” in 1966 and the…The Conversation


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