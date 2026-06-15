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Human Rights Observatory

China: Detention of church leaders signals intensifying attacks on religious freedom

By Amnesty International
Responding to the detention of two Chinese Protestant church leaders and the interrogation by police of multiple members of the congregation during a service on Sunday, Amnesty International’s Deputy Regional Director Sarah Brooks said: “The detention of church leaders from the Early Rain Covenant Church is the latest example of the Chinese government’s efforts to […] The post China: Detention of church leaders signals intensifying attacks on religious freedom appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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