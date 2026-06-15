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Human Rights Observatory

Brazil: Courts Protect Land Rights in the Amazon

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Cattle graze on land recently burned and deforested by cattle farmers near Novo Progresso, Para state, Brazil, on August 23, 2020. © 2020 Andre Penner/AP Photo (São Paulo) – Brazilian judicial authorities in two important recent rulings, affirmed the rights of small landholders and Indigenous peoples in the Brazilian Amazon and called on federal authorities to remove illegal occupants, a major driver of illegal deforestation in the region, Human Rights Watch said today. The decisions condemn federal authorities for their delays in taking steps to remove land…


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