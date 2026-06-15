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The mysterious tooth condition affecting millions of children

By Susanne Durhuus-Andersen, Senior Clinical instructor in the School of Dentistry, University of Copenhagen
Nuno Vibe Hermann, Dentist and Associate Professor in the Department of Dentistry, University of Copenhagen
Your child’s small, delicate, chalk-white baby teeth fall out. In their place grow yellowish-brown, fragile teeth – much to everyone’s surprise.

This is the dental condition molar incisor hypomineralisation (MIH), a condition that is almost as common as tooth decay, though hardly known about outside of dentistry – and even then it can often be misdiagnosed.

The condition affects how certain adult teeth form in early childhood. It isn’t caused by lack…The Conversation


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