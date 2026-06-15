Paving paradise: Dismantling the US Roadless Rule threatens to disrupt wildlife, water and peace in the last quiet places in America
By Mariah Meek, Associate Professor of Integrative Biology, Michigan State University
Travis Belote, Assistant Professor of Landscape Ecology, Montana State University
The constant noise of traffic is so ubiquitous, it is barely noticeable to our ears – until we step into a roadless forest and experience true quiet.
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- Monday, June 15, 2026