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Human Rights Observatory

Global uncertainty is the new normal. Here’s why institutional legitimacy and resilience is crucial

By Odysseas Konstantinakos, Research Fellow at IE University, European University Institute
Global uncertainty is likely to top the agenda at the G7 summit in Paris. Strong, inclusive international institutions are vital for crisis management, and ultimately the global common good.The Conversation


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