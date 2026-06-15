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Human Rights Observatory

UK under-16 social media ban: what parents need to know

By Andy Phippen, Professor of IT Ethics and Digital Rights, Bournemouth University
The UK government has announced plans to introduce a ban on social media use for children under the age of 16. This follows a consultation on the impact of social media on young people’s mental health, wellbeing and safety. It represents one of the most significant interventions in children’s online lives since the Online Safety Act.

The announcement has generated strong reactions. Many parents welcome the idea, arguing that social media companies…The Conversation


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