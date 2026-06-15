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The mathematical secrets hidden at the heart of Barcelona’s Sagrada Família

By Sergi Muria Maldonado, Professor de Didàctica de les Matemàtiques, Universitat de Barcelona
Anton Aubanell Pou, Professor de l'Institut de Formació Continuada i professor jubilat de Didàctica de les Matemàtiques, Universitat de Barcelona
Jordi Font González, Professor de Didàctica de les Matemàtiques, Universitat de Barcelona
2026 marks 100 years since the death of Antoni Gaudí, the architect of the Basilica of the Sagrada Família in Barcelona. While the temple’s beauty is extraordinary in its own right, it becomes even more profound when we explore the numerical forms that lie behind its striking forms.

By contemplating the mathematical principles that underpin its structure, the visual harmony of the whole takes on a new dimension, endowing it with a renewed functionality, balance and coherence.

Mathematician Claudi…The Conversation


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