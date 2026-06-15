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Human Rights Observatory

Abusive Anti-LGBT Proposals Resurface in Türkiye

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image In defiance of a ban on all Pride events in Istanbul and full police lockdown, demonstrators assembled in the backstreets of Nişantaşı neighborhood near Taksim, Istanbul, Turkey, June 25, 2023. © 2023 Deniz Bayram/Human Rights Watch As Hungary begins to close the chapter on its anti-LGBT era by dropping criminal charges against Pride March organizers, Türkiye is moving in a sharply opposite direction proposals to jail LGBT people.  Turkish media reported in recent days that the Erdoğan government has circulated a brief to its Justice and Development Party…


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