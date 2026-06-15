How will Australian native bees cope with climate change? Their nests hold a clue
By Carmen da Silva, Macquarie University Research Fellow, Macquarie University
Rosalyn Gloag, School of Life and Environmental Sciences Research Fellow, University of Sydney
Vanessa Kellermann, Senior Lecturer, Ecological Plant and Animal Sciences Melbourne, La Trobe University
Bees have many different ways of building their homes.
Many people will be familiar with the hives of European honeybees, often found in tree cavities. But many other bees – including many of Australia’s roughly 2,000 species of native bees – build their nests underground, in plant stems or in wood cavities.
Our new paper published in Nature Communications shows…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, June 15, 2026