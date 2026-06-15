Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Haruki Murakami has a new book coming out and fans know what to expect – for the most part

By Thomas Caffrey, Tutor/Lecturer in English Literature, Dublin City University
Such is the writer’s love of repetition that a game of Murakami bingo resurfaces every time he publishes a new book.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Could women’s anger turn Makerfield voters against Reform UK?
~ How to write a compelling climate haiku
~ Australia has already banned social media for under 16s – here’s what the UK can learn from the experience
~ US-Iran war: what the ‘peace deal’ really means
~ Cooling ingredients in vapes might cause irregular heartbeats
~ UK: Social media ban for under 16s ‘right diagnosis, wrong prescription’
~ UK: Terrorist sentence for Palestine Action marks ‘dangerous’ move against right to protest
~ Ghana’s queer movement is losing a fight it could be ‘winning’
~ A peace deal may bring an end to the Iran war, but what did the US and Israel truly achieve?
~ View from The Hill: has political life become absurdly frenetic?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter