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Human Rights Observatory

Could women’s anger turn Makerfield voters against Reform UK?

By Ceri Fowler, Career Development Fellow in Comparative Politics, University of Oxford
With the Makerfield byelection approaching, polling suggests that Andy Burnham has a lead over Reform UK’s candidate Robert Kenyon. That lead, it appears, is stronger among women than men. Among women, Burnham’s lead stretches to 17 points, while among men is just two points.

One factor behind this may be the social media campaign being run by Reform. Analysis suggests that the party’s posts are targeted at (and…The Conversation


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