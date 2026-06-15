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Human Rights Observatory

UK: Social media ban for under 16s ‘right diagnosis, wrong prescription’

By Amnesty International
Responding to UK government’s decision to ban children and young people under 16 from accessing social media, Kerry Moscogiuri, Chief Executive of Amnesty International UK, said:  “This is a case of the right diagnosis but the wrong prescription.  “The UK government is right to recognize that many children face serious harms online. Too many social media companies have built products and business models that prioritize keeping […] The post UK: Social media ban for under 16s ‘right diagnosis, wrong prescription’ appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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