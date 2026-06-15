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Human Rights Observatory

UK: Terrorist sentence for Palestine Action marks ‘dangerous’ move against right to protest

By Amnesty International
On 12 June, the four Palestine Action activists known as ‘the Filton 4’ – Charlotte Head, 29; Samuel Corner, 23; Leona Kamio, 30; and Fatema Rajwani, 21 – were told by Judge Mr Justice Johnson they would be sentenced as having a ‘terrorist connection’ following convictions for criminal damage arising out of their involvement in […] The post UK: Terrorist sentence for Palestine Action marks ‘dangerous’ move against right to protest appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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